The library and iCanvas class simplify writing programs using Canvas.

Here is an example of a simple indicator using this library.

In this example, the indicator body features no function for processing OnChartEvent events. But it may also be present.









#property indicator_chart_window #property strict #include <Canvas\iCanvas.mqh> int OnInit () { EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 30 ); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL , false ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason< 2 ) { ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_CROSSHAIR_TOOL , true ); ChartRedraw ();}} void OnTimer () { static int X= 0 ; static int Y= 0 ; if (X!=W.MouseX || Y!=W.MouseY) { Canvas.Erase( 0 ); for ( int ix=- 20 ;ix<= 20 ;ix++) for ( int iy=- 20 ;iy<= 20 ;iy++) { double p= sqrt (ix*ix+iy*iy)/ 20.0 ; if (p> 1 ) p= 1 ; uchar P=( uchar )Round(( 1.0 -p)* 255.0 ); Canvas.PixelSet(W.MouseX+ix,W.MouseY+iy,ARGB(P, 100 , 0 , 200 )); } int Y1=( int )Canvas.Y(Canvas. Close (W.MouseX)); Canvas.FillRectangle(W.MouseX,Y1,W.MouseX+ 140 ,Y1+ 67 , 0xA0808080 ); Canvas.TextPosition(W.MouseX+ 5 ,Y1+ 2 ); Canvas.CurentFont( "Arial" , 14 , 16 , clrWhite ); Canvas.Comm( "Close = " + DoubleToString (Canvas. Close (W.MouseX), _Digits )); Canvas.Comm( "Bar = " + DoubleToString (W.MouseBar, 2 )); Canvas.Comm( TimeToString (W.MouseTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS )); Canvas.Comm( "SubWindow = " + string (W.MouseSubWin)); Canvas.LineHorizontal( 0 ,W.Width- 1 ,W.MouseY,~W.Color); Canvas.LineVertical(W.MouseX, 0 ,W.Height- 1 ,~W.Color); int Ym=(W.MouseY>W.Height/ 2 )?(W.MouseY- 16 ):(W.MouseY+ 2 ); int Xm=(W.MouseX< W.Width/ 2 )?(W.MouseX+ 4 ):(W.MouseX- 105 ); Canvas. TextOut (W.Width- 50 ,Ym, DoubleToString (W.MousePrice, _Digits ),~W.Color); Canvas. TextOut (Xm,W.Height- 16 , TimeToString (W.MouseTime, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS ),~W.Color); Canvas.Update(); X=W.MouseX; Y=W.MouseY; } } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); }

struct Window:

struct Window { long ChartId; uint Color; int Width; int Height; int height[]; int Left_bar; double Right_bar; double Total_bars; int BarsInWind; double Y_min; double Y_max; double dy_pix; int dx_pix; int MouseX; int MouseY; double MouseBar; double MousePrice; datetime MouseTime; int MouseSubWin; int WindowsTotal; int SubWin; datetime time[]; };

iCanvas class:

class iCanvas : public CCanvas { private : datetime T[ 1 ]; double Pr[ 1 ]; bool FullWinCanvW; bool FullWinCanvH; public : iCanvas( long chart_id= 0 , int Xpos= 0 , int Ypos= 0 , string Name= "iCanvas" , int width= 0 , int height= 0 , ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT formatCF= COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE , int subwin=- 1 ); ~iCanvas() { Destroy(); ChartRedraw ();}; double X( double bar){ return (( double )W.Left_bar-bar)*W.dx_pix;}; double X( datetime Time); double Y( double Price) { if (W.dy_pix== 0 ) W.dy_pix= 1 ; return ((W.Y_max-Price)/W.dy_pix); }; double Price( int y) { return (W.Y_max-y*(W.Y_max-W.Y_min)/W.Height);}; double Bar( int x) { return (( double )W.Left_bar+ 1 -( double )x/( double )W.dx_pix);}; datetime TimePos( int x); double Close( int x) { CopyClose ( _Symbol , _Period , int (Bar(x)), 1 ,Pr); return Pr[ 0 ];}; double Open( int x) { CopyOpen ( _Symbol , _Period , int (Bar(x)), 1 ,Pr); return Pr[ 0 ];}; double High( int x) { CopyHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , int (Bar(x)), 1 ,Pr); return Pr[ 0 ];}; double Low( int x) { CopyLow ( _Symbol , _Period , int (Bar(x)), 1 ,Pr); return Pr[ 0 ];}; bool FullWinCanvWidth() { return FullWinCanvW;}; bool FullWinCanvHeight() { return FullWinCanvH;}; void Comm( string text) { TextOut (TextPosX,TextPosY,text,TextColor); TextPosY+=StepTextLine;}; void TextPosition( int x, int y) {TextPosX=x; TextPosY=y;}; void CurentFont( string FontName= "Courier New" , int size= 18 , int LineStep= 20 , color clr= clrDarkOrchid , double transp= 1.0 ); void TextPosition( double x, double y); void Line( double x1, double y1, double x2, double y2, const uint clr); int TextPosX; int TextPosY; int StepTextLine; uint TextColor; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ProgType; int SubWin; long Handle; };

If you do not need an instance of the Canvas class for the full window, you can delete it and (or) change it to a partial window.

For example:

delete Canvas; Canvas= new iCanvas( 0 , 0 , "iCanvas" , 300 , 0 );

You can also create new instances of the class and initialize them at the time of creation.

For example:

iCanvas C2( 300 , 200 , "Canvas2" , 200 , 150 , COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA , 1 );

Important note: Since by default, the color format with transparency COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE is used, then when specifying the color, you must take into account the high byte of transparency.

If you use color names, for example, clrRed, then the color will be absolutely transparent because the transparency byte will be 0.

Therefore, you must use the ColorToARGB function (for example, ColorToARGB (clrRed))

or specify the color explicitly with non-zero transparency:

-for example, 0xFFAABBCC (Hexadecimal color representation),

where:

FF -byte of transparency,

AA - is red bytes,

BB - is green bytes,

CC - is blue bytes.

P.S.: This library was developed for MQL5 and ported from MQL5 code. Therefore, for MQL4 it is not optimal.

MQL5 version is much faster.