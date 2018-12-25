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Indicators

Adaptive ATR Keltner channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
12797
Rating:
(10)
Published:
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Theory :

This indicator is showing an example how an adaptive ATR (originally published here : Adaptive ATR) can be used within some other indicator. It is using the original way how Ketner channel is calculated (the middle line is a SMA - Simple Moving Average) and the channel is using adaptive ATR (which is a deviation from the original Keltner channel since it uses "regular" ATR for that)

Usage :

It can be used the similar way as the original Keltner channel  ...


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This indicator enhance the functionality of the standard crosshair of MetaTrader adding the difference in Percentage and the time span in a human readable form (not in bars, but in Hours, minutes, days, etc)