Theory :

This indicator is showing an example how an adaptive ATR (originally published here : Adaptive ATR) can be used within some other indicator. It is using the original way how Ketner channel is calculated (the middle line is a SMA - Simple Moving Average) and the channel is using adaptive ATR (which is a deviation from the original Keltner channel since it uses "regular" ATR for that)



Usage :

It can be used the similar way as the original Keltner channel ...



