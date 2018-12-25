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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Adaptive ATR Keltner channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
This indicator is showing an example how an adaptive ATR (originally published here : Adaptive ATR)
can be used within some other indicator. It is using the original way how Ketner channel is calculated (the middle line is a SMA - Simple Moving Average) and the channel is using adaptive ATR (which is a deviation from the original Keltner channel since it uses "regular" ATR for that)
Usage :
It can be used the similar way as the original Keltner channel ...
Adaptive ATR channel
Adaptive ATR channelAdaptive ATR
Adaptive ATR
Adaptive efficiency ratio EMA
Adaptive efficiency ratio EMAPrice Percentage and Times on cursor crosshair
This indicator enhance the functionality of the standard crosshair of MetaTrader adding the difference in Percentage and the time span in a human readable form (not in bars, but in Hours, minutes, days, etc)