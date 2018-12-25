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Indicators

Adaptive ATR channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
11003
Rating:
(13)
Published:
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Theory :

This indicator is showing an example how an adaptive ATR (originally published here : Adaptive ATR) can be used within some other indicator. As an addition, not only the ATR is adaptive in this indicator but the main value is calculated as adaptive EMA using the same Kauffman's efficiency ratio for adapting

Usage :

It can be used the similar way as similar indicators (Keltner channel and similar channel indicators ...)



Adaptive ATR Adaptive ATR

Adaptive ATR

View the Value in OnCalculate Parameters View the Value in OnCalculate Parameters

This is a utility for beginning indicator programmers, or others, that want to have a look at values provided by OnCalculate and a few other functions. The indicator shows: 1) The most recent value provided with the most recent OnCalculate call. 2) The previous value from the previous OnCalculate call. 3) The first value from the first time onCalculate executed.

Adaptive ATR Keltner channel Adaptive ATR Keltner channel

Adaptive ATR Keltner channel

Adaptive efficiency ratio EMA Adaptive efficiency ratio EMA

Adaptive efficiency ratio EMA