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Adaptive ATR channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
This indicator is showing an example how an adaptive ATR (originally published here : Adaptive ATR) can be used within some other indicator. As an addition, not only the ATR is adaptive in this indicator but the main value is calculated as adaptive EMA using the same Kauffman's efficiency ratio for adapting
Usage :
It can be used the similar way as similar indicators (Keltner channel and similar channel indicators ...)
Adaptive ATRView the Value in OnCalculate Parameters
This is a utility for beginning indicator programmers, or others, that want to have a look at values provided by OnCalculate and a few other functions. The indicator shows: 1) The most recent value provided with the most recent OnCalculate call. 2) The previous value from the previous OnCalculate call. 3) The first value from the first time onCalculate executed.
Adaptive ATR Keltner channelAdaptive efficiency ratio EMA
Adaptive efficiency ratio EMA