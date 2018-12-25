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Adaptive ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Average True Range (ATR) is widely used indicator in many occasions. It is calculated as SMA (Simple Moving Average) of true range (which is calculated as the greatest of the following: current high less the current low, the absolute value of the current high less the previous close and the absolute value of the current low less the previous close).
This version is adding a "twist" to it : it is using Perry Kaufman's Efficiency Ratio to calculate adaptive true range
Usage :
It can be used the same way as the usual ATR is used
This is a utility for beginning indicator programmers, or others, that want to have a look at values provided by OnCalculate and a few other functions. The indicator shows: 1) The most recent value provided with the most recent OnCalculate call. 2) The previous value from the previous OnCalculate call. 3) The first value from the first time onCalculate executed.EMA to SMA MACD - on chart
EMA to SMA MACD - on chart
Adaptive ATR channelAdaptive ATR Keltner channel
Adaptive ATR Keltner channel