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Indicators

Adaptive ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
10700
Rating:
(14)
Published:
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Theory :

Average True Range (ATR) is widely used indicator in many occasions. It is calculated as SMA (Simple Moving Average) of true range (which is calculated as the greatest of the following: current high less the current low, the absolute value of the current high less the previous close and the absolute value of the current low less the previous close).

This version is adding a "twist" to it : it is using Perry Kaufman's Efficiency Ratio to calculate adaptive true range

Usage :

It can be used the same way as the usual ATR is used


View the Value in OnCalculate Parameters View the Value in OnCalculate Parameters

This is a utility for beginning indicator programmers, or others, that want to have a look at values provided by OnCalculate and a few other functions. The indicator shows: 1) The most recent value provided with the most recent OnCalculate call. 2) The previous value from the previous OnCalculate call. 3) The first value from the first time onCalculate executed.

EMA to SMA MACD - on chart EMA to SMA MACD - on chart

EMA to SMA MACD - on chart

Adaptive ATR channel Adaptive ATR channel

Adaptive ATR channel

Adaptive ATR Keltner channel Adaptive ATR Keltner channel

Adaptive ATR Keltner channel