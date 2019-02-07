Oscillating indicator Multi timeframes Stochastic RSI is the multi-timeframe Stochastic RSI.

The indicator displays the data of three indicators Stochastic RSI from different timeframes on the current chart.

It has ten input parameters:

Stochastic %K period - stochastic %K line calculation period

- stochastic %K line calculation period Stochastic %D period - stochastic %D line calculation period

- stochastic %D line calculation period Stochastic slowing - stochastic slowing calculation period

- stochastic slowing calculation period RSI period - RSI calculation period

- RSI calculation period Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level

- oversold level Drawing mode - drawing mode

- drawing mode Steps - by steps

- by steps

Slope - by sloping lines

- by sloping lines First Stochastic RSI timeframe - first Stochastic RSI timeframe

- first Stochastic RSI timeframe Second Stochastic RSI timeframe - second Stochastic RSI timeframe

- second Stochastic RSI timeframe Third Stochastic RSI timeframe - third Stochastic RSI timeframe