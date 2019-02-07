CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MTF_Stochastic_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский Español
Views:
14136
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Oscillating indicator Multi timeframes Stochastic RSI is the multi-timeframe Stochastic RSI.

The indicator displays the data of three indicators Stochastic RSI from different timeframes on the current chart.

It has ten input parameters:

  • Stochastic %K period - stochastic %K line calculation period
  • Stochastic %D period - stochastic %D line calculation period
  • Stochastic slowing - stochastic slowing calculation period
  • RSI period - RSI calculation period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level
  • Drawing mode - drawing mode
    • Steps - by steps
    • Slope - by sloping lines
  • First Stochastic RSI timeframe - first Stochastic RSI timeframe
  • Second Stochastic RSI timeframe - second Stochastic RSI timeframe
  • Third Stochastic RSI timeframe - third Stochastic RSI timeframe

Fig. 1. Multi timeframes Stochastic RSI, Drawing mode = Steps


Fig. 2. Multi timeframes Stochastic RSI, Drawing mode = Slope


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23419

PriceChannel PriceChannel

A price channel based on a bar of user-defined duration (timeframe).

Stochastic_RSI Stochastic_RSI

Indicator Stochastic RSI

ZigZag_Oscillator ZigZag_Oscillator

Indicator ZigZag Oscillator

Fraktrak xonax Fraktrak xonax

A trading system based on breaking through iFractals