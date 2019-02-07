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MTF_Stochastic_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillating indicator Multi timeframes Stochastic RSI is the multi-timeframe Stochastic RSI.
The indicator displays the data of three indicators Stochastic RSI from different timeframes on the current chart.
It has ten input parameters:
- Stochastic %K period - stochastic %K line calculation period
- Stochastic %D period - stochastic %D line calculation period
- Stochastic slowing - stochastic slowing calculation period
- RSI period - RSI calculation period
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
- Drawing mode - drawing mode
- Steps - by steps
- Slope - by sloping lines
- First Stochastic RSI timeframe - first Stochastic RSI timeframe
- Second Stochastic RSI timeframe - second Stochastic RSI timeframe
- Third Stochastic RSI timeframe - third Stochastic RSI timeframe
Fig. 1. Multi timeframes Stochastic RSI, Drawing mode = Steps
Fig. 2. Multi timeframes Stochastic RSI, Drawing mode = Slope
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23419
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