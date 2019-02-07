CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Float_Pivot_Digit_Box - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
Views:
7351
Rating:
(12)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Float_Pivot_Digit.mq5 (31.81 KB) view
Float_Pivot_Digit_Box.mq5 (21.22 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Displaying the latest closed values of indicator Float_Pivot_Digit with colored rectangles and background filling.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input string SirName="Float_Pivot_Digit_Box";       //Object name
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_D1;          //Indicator timeframe for calculating the indicator
input uint   NumberofBar=1;                         //Bar number to calculate the indicator
input int IPeriod=100;                              //Extremums searching period
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE_ IPC=PRICE_MEDIAN_;        //price constant
input uint Digit=2;                                 //number of digits to round to
input bool ShowPrice=true;                          //show price labels
input color Upper_color=clrTeal;                    //Color of the upper price label
input color Middle_color=clrBlue;                   //Color of the middle price label
input color Lower_color=clrMagenta;                 //Color of the lower price label
input uint   BarsTotal=30;                          //number of bars of rectangles
input uint   RightTail=5;                           //shifting the rectangles beyond the zeroth bar to the right in the current chart bars
input color  Color_Res=C'202,255,202';              //Color of the upper box
input color  Color_Sup=C'255,176,255';              //Color of the lower box

For the indicator to operate, the Float_Pivot_Digit.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. Indicator Float_Pivot_Digit_Box

Fig. 1. Indicator Float_Pivot_Digit_Box

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23380

Exp_AdaptiveRenko_MMRec_Duplex Exp_AdaptiveRenko_MMRec_Duplex

Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the AdaptiveRenko indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading system

Float_Pivot_Digit_HTF Float_Pivot_Digit_HTF

Indicator Float_Pivot_Digit with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters

Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_HTF Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit_HTF

Indicator Float_Pivot_Smoothed_Digit with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters

Stalin_HTF_Signal Stalin_HTF_Signal

Summary of the Expert Advisor