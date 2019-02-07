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Float_Pivot_Digit_Box - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Displaying the latest closed values of indicator Float_Pivot_Digit with colored rectangles and background filling.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string SirName="Float_Pivot_Digit_Box"; //Object name input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_D1; //Indicator timeframe for calculating the indicator input uint NumberofBar=1; //Bar number to calculate the indicator input int IPeriod=100; //Extremums searching period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE_ IPC=PRICE_MEDIAN_; //price constant input uint Digit=2; //number of digits to round to input bool ShowPrice=true; //show price labels input color Upper_color=clrTeal; //Color of the upper price label input color Middle_color=clrBlue; //Color of the middle price label input color Lower_color=clrMagenta; //Color of the lower price label input uint BarsTotal=30; //number of bars of rectangles input uint RightTail=5; //shifting the rectangles beyond the zeroth bar to the right in the current chart bars input color Color_Res=C'202,255,202'; //Color of the upper box input color Color_Sup=C'255,176,255'; //Color of the lower box
For the indicator to operate, the Float_Pivot_Digit.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. Indicator Float_Pivot_Digit_Box
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23380
Two identical trading systems (for long and short deals) based on the AdaptiveRenko indicator signals that can be configured in different ways within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading systemFloat_Pivot_Digit_HTF
Indicator Float_Pivot_Digit with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters
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Summary of the Expert Advisor