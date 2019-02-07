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Indicators

Float_Pivot_Digit_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский Español
Views:
6026
Rating:
(13)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
Float_Pivot_Digit.mq5 (31.81 KB) view
Float_Pivot_Digit_HTF.mq5 (28.71 KB) view
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Indicator Float_Pivot_Digit with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the Float_Pivot_Digit.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.


Fig. 1. Indicator Float_Pivot_Digit_HTF.

Fig.1. Indicator Float_Pivot_Digit_HTF.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23373

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