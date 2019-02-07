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Float_Pivot_Digit_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Float_Pivot_Digit with the timeframe selection option in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the Float_Pivot_Digit.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator Float_Pivot_Digit_HTF.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23373
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Displaying the latest closed values of indicator Float_Pivot_Digit with colored rectangles and background filling