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Indicators

Deviation scaled MA - extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
5684
Rating:
(11)
Published:
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Theory :

The original of deviation scaled ma was originally published here : Deviation Scaled MA with some more explanation. That original is using what Ehlers calls a "filer" which is simply a difference between close and a close of 2 bars ago. That is all OK - as long as you use close price ... or as long as you use it to smooth price ...

This version :

It corrects the usage of filter and makes it possible to apply deviation scaled MA to any value (does not matter if it is a price or some other value)

Usage :

It can be used as any other average now


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