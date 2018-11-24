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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Deviation scaled MA - extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
The original of deviation scaled ma was originally published here : Deviation Scaled MA with some more explanation. That original is using what Ehlers calls a "filer" which is simply a difference between close and a close of 2 bars ago. That is all OK - as long as you use close price ... or as long as you use it to smooth price ...
This version :
It corrects the usage of filter and makes it possible to apply deviation scaled MA to any value (does not matter if it is a price or some other value)
Usage :
It can be used as any other average now
CCI of average - floating levels
CCI of average - floating levelsHigher Highs & Lower Lows Stochastic
Higher Highs & Lower Lows Stochastic
Filtered deviation scaled MA
Filtered deviation scaled MARSI divergence candles
RSI divergence candles