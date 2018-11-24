Theory :

The original of deviation scaled ma was originally published here : Deviation Scaled MA with some more explanation. That original is using what Ehlers calls a "filer" which is simply a difference between close and a close of 2 bars ago. That is all OK - as long as you use close price ... or as long as you use it to smooth price ...



This version :

It corrects the usage of filter and makes it possible to apply deviation scaled MA to any value (does not matter if it is a price or some other value)

Usage :

It can be used as any other average now





