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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Filtered deviation scaled MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Deviation scaled MA tends to be a "fast" average, but if you attempt to use the slope change of it as signals, then you can run into a lot of false signals when the market is ranging
This version :
It is adding filter to deviation scaled average in order to lessen the number of signals on slope change. Setting the filter size to 0 turns the filter off
Usage :
The usual way how average type indicators are used, with an addition of using the filter. Some experimenting with the filter size and period is advised prior to using it for trading decisions
Deviation scaled MA - extended
Deviation scaled MA - extendedCCI of average - floating levels
CCI of average - floating levels
RSI divergence candles
RSI divergence candlesHighest high & lowest low support resistance
Highest high & lowest low support resistance