Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Higher Highs & Lower Lows Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 22971
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Theory :
According to Vitali Apirine’s article “Higher Highs & Lower Lows,” in in February 2016 issue of TASC, the momentum indicator-based system HHLLS (higher high, lower low stochastic) can help to spot emerging trends, define correction periods, and anticipate reversals. As with many indicators, HHLLS signals can also be generated by looking for divergences and crossovers. Because the HHLLS is an oscillator, it can also be used to identify overbought & oversold levels.
Usage :
You can use the color change of the fill zone (ie: the crosses of the two values) as signals
Stochastic extended - floating levels
Stochastic extended - floating levelsMACD slope divergence
MACD slope divergence
CCI of average - floating levels
CCI of average - floating levelsDeviation scaled MA - extended
Deviation scaled MA - extended