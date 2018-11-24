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Indicators

Higher Highs & Lower Lows Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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22971
Rating:
(33)
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Theory :

According to Vitali Apirine’s article “Higher Highs & Lower Lows,”  in in February 2016 issue of TASC, the momentum indicator-based system HHLLS (higher high, lower low stochastic) can help to spot emerging trends, define correction periods, and anticipate reversals. As with many indicators, HHLLS signals can also be generated by looking for divergences and crossovers. Because the HHLLS is an oscillator, it can also be used to identify overbought & oversold levels.

Usage :

You can use the color change of the fill zone (ie: the crosses of the two values) as signals

Stochastic extended - floating levels Stochastic extended - floating levels

Stochastic extended - floating levels

MACD slope divergence MACD slope divergence

MACD slope divergence

CCI of average - floating levels CCI of average - floating levels

CCI of average - floating levels

Deviation scaled MA - extended Deviation scaled MA - extended

Deviation scaled MA - extended