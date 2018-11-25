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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI divergence candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
This idea I found on the net. It was originally made by someone using "RicardoSantos" user name on one other trading platform forum. I liked the idea and the indicator is ported as is (there is no further explanation by "RicardoSantos" either, hence no further information here either, but I think that it is self explanatory once when you attach it to the chart)
Usage :
You can use the color changes as signals
PS: one "big picture" example too
Filtered deviation scaled MA
Filtered deviation scaled MADeviation scaled MA - extended
Deviation scaled MA - extended
Highest high & lowest low support resistance
Highest high & lowest low support resistanceMomentum ratio oscillator
Momentum ratio oscillator