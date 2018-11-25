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Indicators

RSI divergence candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
18162
Rating:
(20)
Published:
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Theory :

This idea I found on the net. It was originally made by someone using "RicardoSantos" user name on one other trading platform forum. I liked the idea and the indicator is ported as is (there is no further explanation by "RicardoSantos" either, hence no further information here either, but I think that it is self explanatory once when you attach it to the chart)

Usage :

You can use the color changes as signals


PS: one "big picture" example too


Filtered deviation scaled MA Filtered deviation scaled MA

Filtered deviation scaled MA

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Highest high & lowest low support resistance Highest high & lowest low support resistance

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