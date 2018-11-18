Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Double smoothed stochastic of ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6194
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Theory:
Unlike the double smoothed stochastic itself (that was originally published here : Double Smoothed Stochastic), the "ratio" part of this version can be traced back to Walter Bressert - he uses it as an oscillator, but since that way of calculating (EMA(short)/EMA(long)) is known for long time before that, only the ratio is added to the indicator name.
This version:
Instead of using "raw" price, it is using the ratio of fast EMA / slow EMA of the price. The difference may seem small, but the results are quite different in some cases than when using "raw" prices, hence some experimenting with the ratio is advised.
Usage:
You can use the change of the color as signals.
Double smoothed stochasticDynamic Trader Oscillator
Dynamic Trader Oscillator
Double smoothed stochastic BlauTrend trigger factor (averages pre-filtered)
Trend trigger factor (averages pre-filtered)