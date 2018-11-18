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Indicators

Double smoothed stochastic Blau - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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DSS Blau.mq5 (16 KB) view
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Theory:

This version can easily be tracked down. It was originally published in an TASC article "Double-Smoothed Stochastic" by William Blau and was published way back in 1990. The calculation is defined as:


where:
C = Current close
La = Lowest low in a days
Ha = Highest high in a days
Ey = y-day exponential moving average
Ez = z-day exponential moving average

This version:

It is calculating as described, and is adding signal/trigger line for easier trend assessment.

Usage:

You can use color changes as signals.


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Trend trigger factor (averages pre-filtered) Trend trigger factor (averages pre-filtered)

Trend trigger factor (averages pre-filtered)

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