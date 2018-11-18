Theory:

This version can easily be tracked down. It was originally published in an TASC article "Double-Smoothed Stochastic" by William Blau and was published way back in 1990. The calculation is defined as:



where:

C = Current close

La = Lowest low in a days

Ha = Highest high in a days

Ey = y-day exponential moving average

Ez = z-day exponential moving average



This version:

It is calculating as described, and is adding signal/trigger line for easier trend assessment.

Usage:

You can use color changes as signals.



