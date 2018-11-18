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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Double smoothed stochastic Blau - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory:
This version can easily be tracked down. It was originally published in an TASC article "Double-Smoothed Stochastic" by William Blau and was published way back in 1990. The calculation is defined as:
where:C = Current close
La = Lowest low in a days
Ha = Highest high in a days
Ey = y-day exponential moving average
Ez = z-day exponential moving average
This version:
It is calculating as described, and is adding signal/trigger line for easier trend assessment.
Usage:
You can use color changes as signals.
Double smoothed stochastic of ratio
Double smoothed stochastic of ratioDouble smoothed stochastic
Double smoothed stochastic
Trend trigger factor (averages pre-filtered)
Trend trigger factor (averages pre-filtered)Center of Gravity (Ehlers)
Center of Gravity (as originally described by John Ehlers)