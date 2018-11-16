Theory:

Robert Miner developed something that he named "Dynamic Trader Oscillator" (usually shortened as DTOSC). The indicator is actually a stochastic of RSI, but for the sake of those that are looking for the "DTOSC" the name is kept and is posted here as such.

Usage:

It is a stochastic of RSI (i.e. a sort of additional normalization of RSI values is performed via stochastic) with usual signal line added. You can use the color change of the "DTOSC" value as signal.