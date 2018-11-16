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Indicators

Dynamic Trader Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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16143
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Updated:
Dtosc.mq5 (16.96 KB) view
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Theory:

Robert Miner developed something that he named "Dynamic Trader Oscillator" (usually shortened as DTOSC). The indicator is actually a stochastic of RSI, but for the sake of those that are looking for the "DTOSC" the name is kept and is posted here as such.

Usage:

It is a stochastic of RSI (i.e. a sort of additional normalization of RSI values is performed via stochastic) with usual signal line added. You can use the color change of the "DTOSC" value as signal.

Stochastic extended Stochastic extended

Stochastic extended with the choices of the prices

Stochastic of average(s) Stochastic of average(s)

Stochastic of average(s)

Double smoothed stochastic Double smoothed stochastic

Double smoothed stochastic

Double smoothed stochastic of ratio Double smoothed stochastic of ratio

Double smoothed stochastic of ratio