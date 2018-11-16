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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Dynamic Trader Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory:
Robert Miner developed something that he named "Dynamic Trader Oscillator" (usually shortened as DTOSC). The indicator is actually a stochastic of RSI, but for the sake of those that are looking for the "DTOSC" the name is kept and is posted here as such.
Usage:
It is a stochastic of RSI (i.e. a sort of additional normalization of RSI values is performed via stochastic) with usual signal line added. You can use the color change of the "DTOSC" value as signal.
Stochastic extended
Stochastic extended with the choices of the pricesStochastic of average(s)
Stochastic of average(s)
Double smoothed stochastic
Double smoothed stochasticDouble smoothed stochastic of ratio
Double smoothed stochastic of ratio