Basics:

MetaTrader built-in stochastic allows us to chose only two "prices":

close/close

low/high

Obviously we are missing the rest of the usual price types in those choices.

This version:

In this version all the usual price types are added. Also, in order to help a bit spotting the signal line crosses, color of the stochastic is changed depending on the signal line cross.



Usage:

The same way as the regular stochastic.