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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Stochastic extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Basics:
MetaTrader built-in stochastic allows us to chose only two "prices":
- close/close
- low/high
Obviously we are missing the rest of the usual price types in those choices.
This version:
In this version all the usual price types are added. Also, in order to help a bit spotting the signal line crosses, color of the stochastic is changed depending on the signal line cross.
Usage:
The same way as the regular stochastic.
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