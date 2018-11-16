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Indicators

Stochastic extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Basics:

MetaTrader built-in stochastic allows us to chose only two "prices":

  • close/close
  • low/high

Obviously we are missing the rest of the usual price types in those choices.

This version:

In this version all the usual price types are added. Also, in order to help a bit spotting the signal line crosses, color of the stochastic is changed depending on the signal line cross.

Usage:

The same way as the regular stochastic.

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