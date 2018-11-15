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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Stochastic of average(s) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory:
Stochastic oscillator is usually used on prices. But sometimes that produces much noise. Some filtering methods can be used (like this: Stochastic of Filtered Price).
This version:
This version adds an option to use averages for that purpose instead. The averages types that can be used:
- simple moving average(SMA)
- exponential moving average (EMA)
- smoothed moving average (SMMA)
- linear weighted moving average (LWMA)
Usage:
You can use the color change or some custom level crosses as signals.
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