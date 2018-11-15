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Indicators

Stochastic of average(s) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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6325
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Theory:

Stochastic oscillator is usually used on prices. But sometimes that produces much noise. Some filtering methods can be used (like this: Stochastic of Filtered Price).

This version:

This version adds an option to use averages for that purpose instead. The averages types that can be used:

  • simple moving average(SMA)
  • exponential moving average (EMA)
  • smoothed moving average (SMMA)
  • linear weighted moving average (LWMA)

Usage:

You can use the color change or some custom level crosses as signals.




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