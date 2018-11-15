Theory:

Stochastic oscillator is usually used on prices. But sometimes that produces much noise. Some filtering methods can be used (like this: Stochastic of Filtered Price).

This version:

This version adds an option to use averages for that purpose instead. The averages types that can be used:

simple moving average(SMA)

exponential moving average (EMA)

smoothed moving average (SMMA)

linear weighted moving average (LWMA)



Usage:

You can use the color change or some custom level crosses as signals.











