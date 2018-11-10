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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Filtered WPR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator that is using the self adjusting deviation filter to filter out values of WPR. The parameters are only the period (both WPR and filter) and filter size.
Th usage can be as usual: the color change can be treated as a signal.
Filtered averages
Filtered averagesFiltered price
Filtered price using self adjusting deviation for price filtering
Range weighted average
Range weighted average - average that uuse the current volatility for weighted average calculationRange weighted average MACD
Range weighted average MACD