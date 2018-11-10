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Indicators

Filtered WPR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Filtered WPR.mq5 (10.72 KB) view
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The indicator that is using the self adjusting deviation filter to filter out values of WPR. The parameters are only the period (both WPR and  filter) and filter size.

Th usage can be as usual: the color change can be treated as a signal.


Filtered averages Filtered averages

Filtered averages

Filtered price Filtered price

Filtered price using self adjusting deviation for price filtering

Range weighted average Range weighted average

Range weighted average - average that uuse the current volatility for weighted average calculation

Range weighted average MACD Range weighted average MACD

Range weighted average MACD