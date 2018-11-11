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Indicators

Range weighted average MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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8369
Rating:
(22)
Published:
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Theory:

Strictly speaking MACD is a (as defined by Gerald Appel, who invented it) difference of fast and slow EMA and then a signal line (which is also EMA) is calculated for such a difference.

This version:

This indicator is not using EMA for MACD calculation but is using range weighted average (published here : Range Weighted Average with some more explanation) and is using range weighted average for signal line too (making it a sort of "all range weighted average" MACD).

Usage:

You can use it in all the usual ways how MACD indicators are used, Color changes added on MACD to signal line crosses and OSMA is displayed as a filled zone in order to facilitate the reading of the MACD.


Range weighted average Range weighted average

Range weighted average - average that uuse the current volatility for weighted average calculation

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Filtered WPR (Williams Percent Range)

Range weighted EMA Range weighted EMA

Range weighted exponential moving average (EMA)

Range weighted smoothed EMA Range weighted smoothed EMA

Range weighted smoothed EMA