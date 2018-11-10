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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Filtered averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory:
The indicator that is using self adjusting filter (published and described here : Filtered Price ) but applied to one of the 4 types of averages :
- simple moving average (SMA)
- exponential moving average (EMA)
- smoothed moving average (SMMA)
- linear weighted moving average (LWMA)
Filter size is the "size" of self adjusted deviations and can be fractional.
Usage:
You can use the color change as a signal.
Filtered price
Filtered price using self adjusting deviation for price filteringTriangular moving average
Triangular moving average
Filtered WPR
Filtered WPR (Williams Percent Range)Range weighted average
Range weighted average - average that uuse the current volatility for weighted average calculation