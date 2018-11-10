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Indicators

Filtered averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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6344
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
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Theory:

The indicator that is using self adjusting filter (published and described here : Filtered Price ) but applied to one of the 4 types of averages :

  • simple moving average (SMA)
  • exponential moving average (EMA)
  • smoothed moving average (SMMA)
  • linear weighted moving average (LWMA)

Filter size is the "size" of self adjusted deviations and can be fractional.

Usage:

You can use the color change as a signal.








Filtered price Filtered price

Filtered price using self adjusting deviation for price filtering

Triangular moving average Triangular moving average

Triangular moving average

Filtered WPR Filtered WPR

Filtered WPR (Williams Percent Range)

Range weighted average Range weighted average

Range weighted average - average that uuse the current volatility for weighted average calculation