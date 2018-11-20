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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
InvertBar_Plus - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The inverted chart of the current financial instrument, displaying Ask and Bid price levels in the form of colored bars in the additional window.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS | //+----------------------------------------------+ input bool AskShow=true; // display Ask input color AskColor=clrBlue; // Ask line color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE AskStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // Ask line style input bool BidShow=true; // display Bid input color BidColor=clrRed; // Bid line color input ENUM_LINE_STYLE BidStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // Bid line style input int IndicatorDigits=6; // indicator display accuracy format
Fig. 1. Bar_Plus indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23087
Time_Bar_Custom_Monthly
Brief descriptionOpen Close
Another variation of the strategy based on the current candle being higher or lower than the previous one
Executer AC
Trading system based on iAC indicator (Acceleration/Deceleration, Accelerator/Decelerator Oscillator, AC)Bronze Warrioir
The Expert Asvisor uses iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iWPR (Williams’ Percent Range, %R) indicators, as well as custom DayImpuls indicator.