The inverted chart of the current financial instrument, displaying Ask and Bid price levels in the form of colored bars in the additional window.

input bool AskShow= true ; input color AskColor= clrBlue ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE AskStyle= STYLE_SOLID ; input bool BidShow= true ; input color BidColor= clrRed ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE BidStyle= STYLE_SOLID ; input int IndicatorDigits = 6 ;









Fig. 1. Bar_Plus indicator