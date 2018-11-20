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Indicators

InvertBar_Plus - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The inverted chart of the current financial instrument, displaying Ask and Bid price levels in the form of colored bars in the additional window.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUT PARAMETERS                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input bool AskShow=true;                       // display Ask
input color AskColor=clrBlue;                  // Ask line color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE AskStyle=STYLE_SOLID;    // Ask line style
input bool BidShow=true;                       // display Bid
input color BidColor=clrRed;                   // Bid line color
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE BidStyle=STYLE_SOLID;    // Bid line style
input int IndicatorDigits=6;                   // indicator display accuracy format


Fig. 1. Bar_Plus indicator

Fig. 1. Bar_Plus indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23087

Time_Bar_Custom_Monthly Time_Bar_Custom_Monthly

Brief description

Open Close Open Close

Another variation of the strategy based on the current candle being higher or lower than the previous one

Executer AC Executer AC

Trading system based on iAC indicator (Acceleration/Deceleration, Accelerator/Decelerator Oscillator, AC)

Bronze Warrioir Bronze Warrioir

The Expert Asvisor uses iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) and iWPR (Williams’ Percent Range, %R) indicators, as well as custom DayImpuls indicator.