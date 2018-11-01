Theory:

The commodity channel index (CCI) is an oscillator originally introduced by Donald Lambert in 1980. It is calculated as:

(price - average) / (0.015 * mean absolute deviation)



This version:

In this version we are adding (changing) the following:

option to change the mean absolute deviation to:

standard deviation



ATR (average true range)

option to chose to smooth the value of such a "CCI"

option to change color on zero crosses or on slope direction change



What is the same as in regular CCI (if smoothing is not used): - the crosses of the zero line will always be exactly the same as in regular CCI (regardless if you use ATR or standard deviation for calculation) What is different : - levels are not going to be the same (that will eventually need adjustments if you are used to use levels when using CCI for trading decisions)

- slope of the CCI is not going to be the same



Usage:

You can use the color changes for signals.



