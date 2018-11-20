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Highly_Adaptable_MA_Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Highly Adaptable Moving Average Alert displays the channel built using any of the eighteen moving averages. When the price crosses extreme and central channel lines, a signal pointer is set and an event message is sent.
The indicator has eight adjustable parameters:
- MA period - МА calculation period
- MA method - МА calculation method
- Simple
- Exponential
- Smoothed
- Linear-Weighted
- Wilder Exponential
- Sine-Weighted
- Triangular
- Least Square
- Hull MA by Alan Hull
- Zero-Lag Exponential
- Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers
- Moving Median
- Geometric Mean
- Regularized EMA by Chris Satchwell
- Integral of Linear Regression Slope
- Combination of LSMA and ILRS
- Triangular MA generalized by J.Ehlers
- Volume-Weighted
- MA applied price - МА calculation price
- Bands percent - channel width
- Show alerts for - display messages when crossing
- All - all lines
- Mean - central line
- Top - upper line
- Bottom - lower line
- Use alert - use alerts when crossing (Yes/No)
- Send mail - send messages to email (Yes/No)
- Send push - send push notifications (Yes/No)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22931
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