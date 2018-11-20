Highly Adaptable Moving Average Alert displays the channel built using any of the eighteen moving averages. When the price crosses extreme and central channel lines, a signal pointer is set and an event message is sent.

The indicator has eight adjustable parameters:

MA period - МА calculation period

- МА calculation period MA method - МА calculation method

- МА calculation method Simple



Exponential



Smoothed



Linear-Weighted



Wilder Exponential



Sine-Weighted



Triangular



Least Square



Hull MA by Alan Hull



Zero-Lag Exponential



Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers



Moving Median



Geometric Mean



Regularized EMA by Chris Satchwell



Integral of Linear Regression Slope



Combination of LSMA and ILRS



Triangular MA generalized by J.Ehlers



Volume-Weighted



MA applied price - МА calculation price

- МА calculation price Bands percent - channel width

- channel width Show alerts for - display messages when crossing



- display messages when crossing All - all lines

- all lines

Mean - central line

- central line

Top - upper line

- upper line

Bottom - lower line

- lower line Use alert - use alerts when crossing (Yes/No)



- use alerts when crossing (Yes/No) Send mail - send messages to email (Yes/No)

- send messages to email (Yes/No) Send push - send push notifications (Yes/No)



