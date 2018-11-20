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Indicators

Highly_Adaptable_MA_Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Highly Adaptable Moving Average Alert displays the channel built using any of the eighteen moving averages. When the price crosses extreme and central channel lines, a signal pointer is set and an event message is sent.

The indicator has eight adjustable parameters:

  • MA period - МА calculation period
  • MA method - МА calculation method
    • Simple
    • Exponential
    • Smoothed
    • Linear-Weighted
    • Wilder Exponential
    • Sine-Weighted
    • Triangular
    • Least Square
    • Hull MA by Alan Hull
    • Zero-Lag Exponential
    • Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers
    • Moving Median
    • Geometric Mean
    • Regularized EMA by Chris Satchwell
    • Integral of Linear Regression Slope
    • Combination of LSMA and ILRS
    • Triangular MA generalized by J.Ehlers
    • Volume-Weighted
  • MA applied price - МА calculation price
  • Bands percent - channel width
  • Show alerts for - display messages when crossing
    • All - all lines
    • Mean - central line
    • Top - upper line
    • Bottom - lower line
  • Use alert - use alerts when crossing (Yes/No)
  • Send mail - send messages to email (Yes/No)
  • Send push - send push notifications (Yes/No)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22931

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