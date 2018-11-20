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Elders_Safe_Zone_Triple - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Elder's Safe Zone Triple indicator is Alexander Elder's safe zone. Unlike Elder's Safe Zone, the indicator is able to display three lines with different settings. The indicator calculates the minimum stop loss size, so that it is not far from the price for maintaining profit and not too close to the price so that the noise does not prematurely interferes stop positions.
The indicator has nine adjustable parameters:
- First ESZ Period - first line Safe Zone calculation period
- First Stop factor - value of Safe Zone line shift from the first line price
- First EMA period - EMA calculation period for defining the first line price direction
- Second ESZ Period - second line Safe Zone calculation period
- Second Stop factor - value of Safe Zone line shift from the second line price
- Second EMA period - EMA calculation period for defining the second line price direction
- Third ESZ Period - third line Safe Zone calculation period
- Third Stop factor - value of Safe Zone line shift from the third line price
- Third EMA period - EMA calculation period for defining the third line price direction
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22930
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