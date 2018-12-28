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ComparePrices - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Compare Prices uses a non-standard price with a logarithmic calculation.
It displays two lines: the initial Close price (green) and the one calculated based on the algorithm (red).
It has one input parameter:
- Prices shift - price shift for logarithm calculation.
Calculations:
MainPrice = Close
LogPrice = Close / (1.0+LOG10(ShiftClose / Close)
where:
LOG10 - logarithm to base 10
ShiftClose - Close Prices shift bars back
Fig1. Compare Price, Prices shift = 1
Fig. 2. Compare Price, Prices shift = 5
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22797
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