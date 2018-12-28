CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ComparePrices - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6078
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator Compare Prices uses a non-standard price with a logarithmic calculation.

It displays two lines: the initial Close price (green) and the one calculated based on the algorithm (red).

It has one input parameter:

  • Prices shift - price shift for logarithm calculation.

Calculations:

MainPrice = Close
LogPrice = Close / (1.0+LOG10(ShiftClose / Close)

where:

LOG10 - logarithm to base 10
ShiftClose - Close Prices shift bars back

Fig1. Compare Price, Prices shift = 1


Fig. 2. Compare Price, Prices shift = 5

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22797

Hurst_Difference Hurst_Difference

Indicator Hurst Difference

LWMA_MA LWMA_MA

Indicator LWMA/SMA ratio

Rubicons_CCI_Cross Rubicons_CCI_Cross

Indicator Rubicons CCI Cross

GannSwing GannSwing

Indicator Gann Swing