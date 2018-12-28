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Indicators

Rubicons_CCI_Cross - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Rubicons CCI Cross signal oscillator. This is a standard CCI with a signal line - three-period exponential moving average.

It has four adjustable parameters:

  • CCI period - CCI calculation period
  • EMA period - signal EMA calculation period
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level.

Signals:

  • If CCI line crosses the oversold level upwards and CCI line is above the signal EMA line, the buy label is placed.
  • If CCI line crosses the overbought level downwards and CCI line is below the signal EMA line, the sell label is placed.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22795

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