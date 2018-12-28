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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Rubicons_CCI_Cross - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Rubicons CCI Cross signal oscillator. This is a standard CCI with a signal line - three-period exponential moving average.
It has four adjustable parameters:
- CCI period - CCI calculation period
- EMA period - signal EMA calculation period
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level.
Signals:
- If CCI line crosses the oversold level upwards and CCI line is above the signal EMA line, the buy label is placed.
- If CCI line crosses the overbought level downwards and CCI line is below the signal EMA line, the sell label is placed.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22795
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