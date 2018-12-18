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Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with the background color filling and the channel Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System average line. The indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the formed corridor expansion is broken.
Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System_Alert indicator. Channel breakthrough on the first bar
Fig. 2. Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System_Alert indicator. Activating an alert
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22646
Position volume calculation based on trading history. The Expert Advisor applies iCCI (Commodity Channel Index) and iMA (Moving Average) indicators. Trailing is present as well.Volatility bands
Volatility bands
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