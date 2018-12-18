The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with the background color filling and the channel Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System average line. The indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the formed corridor expansion is broken.





Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System_Alert indicator. Channel breakthrough on the first bar









Fig. 2. Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System_Alert indicator. Activating an alert