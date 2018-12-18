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Indicators

Volatility bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
10267
Rating:
(7)
Published:
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Theory :

In “The V-Trade, Part 5: Technical Analysis—Moving Average Support & Resistance And Volatility Bands” in the July 2018 STOCKS & COMMODITIES, author Sylvain Vervoort introduced a new type of price band that he calls the SVEVolatilityBand. He created this new type of band to better highlight volatility changes when using non-time-related charts. According to the author, when using charts such as renko, traditional bands may fail to effectively highlight these changes.

Usage :

You can use it as any bands type indicator

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BB stops - Hull average based with multiple stops included

Starter Starter

Position volume calculation based on trading history. The Expert Advisor applies iCCI (Commodity Channel Index) and iMA (Moving Average) indicators. Trailing is present as well.

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The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with the background color filling and the channel Hans_Indicator_x22_Cloud_System average line. The indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the formed corridor expansion is broken.