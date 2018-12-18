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Volatility bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
In “The V-Trade, Part 5: Technical Analysis—Moving Average Support & Resistance And Volatility Bands” in the July 2018 STOCKS & COMMODITIES, author Sylvain Vervoort introduced a new type of price band that he calls the SVEVolatilityBand. He created this new type of band to better highlight volatility changes when using non-time-related charts. According to the author, when using charts such as renko, traditional bands may fail to effectively highlight these changes.
Usage :
You can use it as any bands type indicator
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