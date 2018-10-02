Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Laguerre RSI - no gamma - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7825
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Basics:
The Laguerre RSI indicator created by John F. Ehlers is described in his
book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures". It's a responsive RSI successor constructed using only 4 bars of data, but
compared to the regular RSI it has way less noise (whipsaws) considering
its fast reaction speed.
The gamma value determines how aggressive or conservative does it get; for example, a value like 0.80 is considered conservative whereas the value of 0.5 will be more reactive but more prone to whipsaws.
This version:
Instead of using gamma parameter (which is rather "cryptic") this version is using what is common in most similar indicators: the period. The period can be fractional; (ie: it does not need to be integer value). Also, in order to filter out some false signals, Laguerre filter is added for RSI smoothing. To turn of the smoothing, simply set the filter period to less than or equal to 1
Usage:
You can use it (in combination with adjustable levels) for signals when color of the Laguerre RSI changes
Instantaneous trend line - using levels for signals filteringLaguerre filter - no gamma
Laguerre filter - without the usage of gamma parameter
Wilson Relative Price Channel - modificationRelative price channel
Relative price channel