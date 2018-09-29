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Force index - JMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Basics :
The Force Index (sometimes referred to as “the index”) is another technical analysis concept introduced by Alexander Elder in his book Trading For A Living.
The calculation for the force index:
Force Index (1) = [Close (current period) – Close (prior period)] x Volume
Force Index (13) = 13-period Exponential Moving Average of Force Index (1)
A 13-period average highlights short-term trends, and is suitable for shorter-term traders. A 100-period Force Index average will highlight longer-term trends and is preferred by longer-term traders.
This version :
In this version we are using well known JMA (Jurik Moving Average) instead of using the EMA for calculation
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