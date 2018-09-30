Background :

This is a variation of DSL synthetic ema momentum indicator (originally published here : DSL syntetic ema momentum)

This version :

Instead of using EMA for momentum and DSL (Discontinued Signal Line) calculation, super smoother is used for both. That way it is a bit "faster" (since super smoother is reacting to market price changes faster than ema) and smoother (for obvious reasons)

Usage :

You can use the color changes for entry or re-entry signals