CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DSL synthetic super smoother momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6733
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Background :

This is a variation of DSL synthetic ema momentum indicator (originally published here : DSL syntetic ema momentum)

This version :

Instead of using EMA for momentum and DSL (Discontinued Signal Line) calculation, super smoother is used for both. That way it is a bit "faster" (since super smoother is reacting to market price changes faster than ema) and smoother (for obvious reasons)

Usage :

You can use the color changes for entry or re-entry signals

DSL synthetic ema momentum DSL synthetic ema momentum

DSL synthetic ema momentum

Force index - JMA Force index - JMA

Force index - JMA

Laguerre filter - no gamma Laguerre filter - no gamma

Laguerre filter - without the usage of gamma parameter

Instantaneous trend line - levels Instantaneous trend line - levels

Instantaneous trend line - using levels for signals filtering