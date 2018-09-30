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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DSL synthetic super smoother momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Background :
This is a variation of DSL synthetic ema momentum indicator (originally published here : DSL syntetic ema momentum)
This version :
Instead of using EMA for momentum and DSL (Discontinued Signal Line) calculation, super smoother is used for both. That way it is a bit "faster" (since super smoother is reacting to market price changes faster than ema) and smoother (for obvious reasons)
Usage :
You can use the color changes for entry or re-entry signals
DSL synthetic ema momentum
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