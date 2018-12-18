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Indicators

APTR_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
APTR_MA.mq5 (9.93 KB) view
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Average Percentage True Range indicator with MA adjustments is an extended version of the Average Percentage True Range indicator described in Stock&Commodities (November 2015).

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • MA method - МА calculation method

Calculation:

APTR = 100.0 * MA(PTR, Period, MA method)

where:

PTR = Max(s1,s2,s3)
s1 = 2.0 * (High-Low) / (High+Low)
s2 = 2.0 * (High-PrevClose) / (High+PrevClose)
s3 = 2.0 * (Low-PrevClose) / (3.0*Low-Prevlose)

When selecting the Simple calculation mode, the indicator is completely identical to the Average Percentage True Range indicator

Fig. 1. Average Percentage True Range, Method = Simple


Fig. 2. Average Percentage True Range, Method = Exponential


Fig. 3. Average Percentage True Range, Method = Smoothed


Fig. 4. Average Percentage True Range, Method = Linear weighted


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22495

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