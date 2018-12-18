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APTR_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Average Percentage True Range indicator with MA adjustments is an extended version of the Average Percentage True Range indicator described in Stock&Commodities (November 2015).
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- MA method - МА calculation method
Calculation:
APTR = 100.0 * MA(PTR, Period, MA method)
where:
PTR = Max(s1,s2,s3)
s1 = 2.0 * (High-Low) / (High+Low)
s2 = 2.0 * (High-PrevClose) / (High+PrevClose)
s3 = 2.0 * (Low-PrevClose) / (3.0*Low-Prevlose)
When selecting the Simple calculation mode, the indicator is completely identical to the Average Percentage True Range indicator
Fig. 1. Average Percentage True Range, Method = Simple
Fig. 2. Average Percentage True Range, Method = Exponential
Fig. 3. Average Percentage True Range, Method = Smoothed
Fig. 4. Average Percentage True Range, Method = Linear weighted
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22495
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