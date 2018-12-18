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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
APTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Average Percentage True Range indicator was described in Stock&Commodities (November 2015).
It has one configurable parameter:
- Period - calculation period
Calculation:
APTR = 100.0 * SMA(PTR, Period)
where:
PTR = Max(s1,s2,s3)
s1 = 2.0 * (High-Low) / (High+Low)
s2 = 2.0 * (High-PrevClose) / (High+PrevClose)
s3 = 2.0 * (Low-PrevClose) / (3.0*Low-Prevlose)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22494
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