CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

APTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5690
Rating:
(13)
Published:
APTR.mq5 (8.4 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Average Percentage True Range indicator was described in Stock&Commodities (November 2015).

It has one configurable parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

Calculation:

APTR = 100.0 * SMA(PTR, Period)

where:

PTR = Max(s1,s2,s3)
s1 = 2.0 * (High-Low) / (High+Low)
s2 = 2.0 * (High-PrevClose) / (High+PrevClose)
s3 = 2.0 * (Low-PrevClose) / (3.0*Low-Prevlose)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22494

APTR_MA APTR_MA

Average Percentage True Range indicator with MA adjustments

Coral Coral

Coral indicator

MA_Filter MA_Filter

MA with filter

Exp_ColorMaRsi-Trigger_Duplex Exp_ColorMaRsi-Trigger_Duplex

Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of the ColorMaRsi-Trigger indicator, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor