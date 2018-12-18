CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MA_Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7359
Rating:
(16)
Published:
MA_Filter.mq5 (14.73 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

MA with filter is a moving average with the direction filter and direction change signal pointers.

The indicator displays three states:

  1. Upward movement
  2. Downward movement
  3. Flat

There are five inputs:

  • MA period - calculation period
  • MA method - calculation method
  • Applied price
  • MA anchor shift - filter starting point offset in bars
  • MA anchor difference - filter starting point threshold value relative to the current one
  • If the difference between the current value of MA and the value of MA on the MA anchor shift bar exceeds the MA anchor difference value, then the transition from the previous state to the ascending state is registered, the MA is colored green and the signal pointer is set.
  • If the difference between the current value of MA and the value of MA on the MA anchor shift bar is less than the MA anchor difference value, then the transition from the previous state to the downward state is registered, the MA is colored red and the signal pointer is set.
  • If the difference between the current value of MA and the value of MA on the MA anchor shift bar is less than or equal to the MA anchor difference value, then the transition from the previous state to the neutral state (flat) is registered, the MA is colored gray and the signal pointer is set.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22493

APTR APTR

Average Percentage True Range indicator

APTR_MA APTR_MA

Average Percentage True Range indicator with MA adjustments

Exp_ColorMaRsi-Trigger_Duplex Exp_ColorMaRsi-Trigger_Duplex

Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of the ColorMaRsi-Trigger indicator, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor

Exp_ColorMETRO_Duplex Exp_ColorMETRO_Duplex

Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of the ColorMETRO indicator, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor