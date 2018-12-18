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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA_Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MA with filter is a moving average with the direction filter and direction change signal pointers.
The indicator displays three states:
- Upward movement
- Downward movement
- Flat
There are five inputs:
- MA period - calculation period
- MA method - calculation method
- Applied price
- MA anchor shift - filter starting point offset in bars
- MA anchor difference - filter starting point threshold value relative to the current one
- If the difference between the current value of MA and the value of MA on the MA anchor shift bar exceeds the MA anchor difference value, then the transition from the previous state to the ascending state is registered, the MA is colored green and the signal pointer is set.
- If the difference between the current value of MA and the value of MA on the MA anchor shift bar is less than the MA anchor difference value, then the transition from the previous state to the downward state is registered, the MA is colored red and the signal pointer is set.
- If the difference between the current value of MA and the value of MA on the MA anchor shift bar is less than or equal to the MA anchor difference value, then the transition from the previous state to the neutral state (flat) is registered, the MA is colored gray and the signal pointer is set.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22493
APTR
Average Percentage True Range indicatorAPTR_MA
Average Percentage True Range indicator with MA adjustments
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