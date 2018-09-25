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Super smoother levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Basics :
Here we have a variation of super smoother (originally published here : Super smoother) that is using its own past values as a criteria for filtering out some false signals.
Usage :
Since the indicator is not using slope as a criteria for color change, color change to gray can be used as a warning sign of a possible reversal, while the change to "active" color can be used as a signal for entry or re-entry
Super smootherOptimal F for MQL5 (per Ralph Vince)
This calculates Optimal f using the Geometric Mean. Per Ralph Vince, "In trading we can count on our wins being for varying amounts and our losses being for varying amounts. Therefore the Kelly formulas could not give us the correct optimal f." So, using his equation(s), I created this library for the Geometric Mean version of Optimal f.
Multi pass average filterCCI JMA based
CCI JMA based