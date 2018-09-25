CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Super smoother levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7464
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Basics :

Here we have a variation of super smoother (originally published here : Super smoother) that is using its own past values as a criteria for filtering out some false signals.

Usage :

Since the indicator is not using slope as a criteria for color change, color change to gray can be used as a warning sign of a possible reversal, while the change to "active" color can be used as a signal for entry or re-entry 

Super smoother Super smoother

Super smoother

Optimal F for MQL5 (per Ralph Vince) Optimal F for MQL5 (per Ralph Vince)

This calculates Optimal f using the Geometric Mean. Per Ralph Vince, "In trading we can count on our wins being for varying amounts and our losses being for varying amounts. Therefore the Kelly formulas could not give us the correct optimal f." So, using his equation(s), I created this library for the Geometric Mean version of Optimal f.

Multi pass average filter Multi pass average filter

Multi pass average filter

CCI JMA based CCI JMA based

CCI JMA based