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Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Shimodax
The indicator paints candles going beyond the Hans_Indicator_Cloud channel expansion. Candlesticks outside the channel limits are marked with color according to the trend. Candlesticks with the trend have bright fill color, ones against the trend - dark fill color.
Fig. 1. Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22455
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with the background color filling and the channel Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System average line. The indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the formed corridor expansion is brokenTimeZonePivotsOpenSystem_Alert
The indicator of expanding time zone corridors with the background color filling and the channel TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem average line. The indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the formed corridor expansion is broken.
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