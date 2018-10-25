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Indicators

Decycler_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Decycler Oscillator indicator is created based on "Decyclers" article by John F. Ehlers in the magazine "Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities" (September 2015).

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • HP period - high-frequency filter period
  • Coefficient - adjustment ratio (for using two or more oscillators)
  • Applied price - calculation price

The oscillator eliminates strongly low-frequency components of the Simple Decycler indicator by using the Ehlers Highpass half-period filter and converting the output of the filter into an oscillator.
The oscillator is calculated by counting the ratio of input data of the high-frequency filter to the price and then multiplying by the ratio equal to 1.0 by default

Fig. 1. Decycler Oscillator


Fig. 2. Decycler Oscillator + Simple Decycler

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22423

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