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Indicators

Directional_Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Directional Volatility indicator. The indicator displays two volatility lines - bullish and bearish ones.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Deviation - deviation

Calculation:

Short = ShortMA + Deviation * ShortDev
Long  = LongMA  + Deviation * LongDev

where:

ShortMA - EMA(ShortS,Period)
ShortDev - StdDev(ShortMA,Period)
ShortS = PrevClose - Low

LongMA - EMA(LongS,Period)
LongDev - StdDev(LongMA,Period)
LongS = High - PrevClose



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22424

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