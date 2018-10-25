Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Directional_Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5912
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Directional Volatility indicator. The indicator displays two volatility lines - bullish and bearish ones.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Deviation - deviation
Calculation:
Short = ShortMA + Deviation * ShortDev Long = LongMA + Deviation * LongDev
where:
ShortMA - EMA(ShortS,Period)
ShortDev - StdDev(ShortMA,Period)
ShortS = PrevClose - Low
LongMA - EMA(LongS,Period)
LongDev - StdDev(LongMA,Period)
LongS = High - PrevClose
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22424
DoubleToText
Converts a number to a text.CCI_Histogram_Vol_HTF
CCI_Histogram_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters
Decycler_Oscillator
Decycler Oscillator indicatorSimple_Decycler
Simple Decycler indicator