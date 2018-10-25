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Indicators

Connors_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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8760
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Connors_RSI.mq5 (19.87 KB) view
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Connors RSI is an RSI oscillator by Larry Connors.

It has six input parameters:

  • RSI period - calculation period
  • Pulse RCI period - impulse RSI period
  • Percent rank period - range of calculating the change rate in %
  • Applied price
  • Overbought - overbought level
  • Oversold - oversold level

Calculation:

CRSI = (RSI1+RSI2+RSI3) / 3.0

where:

RSI1 - RSI(Applied price,RSI period)
RSI2 - RSI(UpDown,Smoothing period)
RSI3 - 100.0 * Count / Percent rank period

UpDown - number of consecutive days closed above/below previous days:
If a day is closed above the past, a previous value is increased by +1,
If a day is closed below the past, a previous value is decreased by -1,
Otherwise:
if the previous value is positive, the current value is 1,
if the previous value is negative, the current value is -1,

Count - number of positive increments of a two-period RSI within the Percent rank period range

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22421

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