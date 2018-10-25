Calculation:

where:

RSI1 - RSI(Applied price,RSI period) RSI2 - RSI(UpDown,Smoothing period) RSI3 - 100.0 * Count / Percent rank period

UpDown - number of consecutive days closed above/below previous days: If a day is closed above the past, a previous value is increased by +1, If a day is closed below the past, a previous value is decreased by -1, Otherwise: if the previous value is positive, the current value is 1, if the previous value is negative, the current value is -1,

Count - number of positive increments of a two-period RSI within the Percent rank period range