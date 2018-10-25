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Connors_RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Connors RSI is an RSI oscillator by Larry Connors.
It has six input parameters:
- RSI period - calculation period
- Pulse RCI period - impulse RSI period
- Percent rank period - range of calculating the change rate in %
- Applied price
- Overbought - overbought level
- Oversold - oversold level
Calculation:
CRSI = (RSI1+RSI2+RSI3) / 3.0
where:
RSI1 - RSI(Applied price,RSI period) RSI2 - RSI(UpDown,Smoothing period) RSI3 - 100.0 * Count / Percent rank period
UpDown - number of consecutive days closed above/below previous days: If a day is closed above the past, a previous value is increased by +1, If a day is closed below the past, a previous value is decreased by -1, Otherwise: if the previous value is positive, the current value is 1, if the previous value is negative, the current value is -1,
Count - number of positive increments of a two-period RSI within the Percent rank period range
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22421
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