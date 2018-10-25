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Indicators

Avg_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Avg_MA.mq5 (42.78 KB) view
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Average from MA indicator calculates the average value from the specified number of moving averages, whose periods are calculated as an increment to the base МА period

It has six input parameters:

  • First MA period - МА calculation base period
  • Method - МА calculation method
  • Applied price - МА calculation price
  • Count - number of calculated МАs
  • Coefficient of increment - increment ratio of calculated MA periods
  • Incremental method - increment method
    • Addition
    • Multiplication

Example of calculation with values:

First MA period = 5
Coefficient of increment = 2
Count = 5

  • If Incremental method = Addition:
    AvgMA=(MA(5)+MA(7)+MA(9)+MA(11)+MA(13))/5
  • If Incremental method=Multiplication:
    AvgMA=(MA(5)+MA(10)+MA(20)+MA(40)+MA(80))/5

where:

MA - MovingAverage(Applied price,Method) with calculated period

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22420

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