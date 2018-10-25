Average from MA indicator calculates the average value from the specified number of moving averages, whose periods are calculated as an increment to the base МА period

It has six input parameters:

First MA period - МА calculation base period

- МА calculation base period Method - МА calculation method

- МА calculation method Applied price - МА calculation price

- МА calculation price Count - number of calculated МАs

- number of calculated МАs Coefficient of increment - increment ratio of calculated MA periods

- increment ratio of calculated MA periods Incremental method - increment method

- increment method Addition



Multiplication