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MA_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MA Trend trend oscillator displays a trend based on the analysis of a specified set of moving averages with calculated periods within the specified range.
There are five inputs:
- Period begin - MA initial calculation period
- Period step - МА calculation period increment step
- Count - number of calculated МАs
- Method - МА calculation method
- Applied price - МА calculation price
Calculation:
MATrend = Sum(S) / Count
where:
- If Applied price > MA
S = 1
- If Applied price < MA
S = -1
MA - MovingAverage(Applied price,Period begin+Period step,Method)
Fig. 1. MA_Trend with the default parameters: Period begin=10, Period step=10, Count=50
Fig. 2. MA_Trend with the parameters: Period begin=5, Period step=2, Count=50
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22419
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