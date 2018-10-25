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Indicators

MA_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
MA_Trend.mq5 (44.7 KB) view
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MA Trend trend oscillator displays a trend based on the analysis of a specified set of moving averages with calculated periods within the specified range.

There are five inputs:

  • Period begin - MA initial calculation period
  • Period step - МА calculation period increment step
  • Count - number of calculated МАs
  • Method - МА calculation method
  • Applied price - МА calculation price

Calculation:

MATrend = Sum(S) / Count

where:

  • If Applied price > MA
    S = 1
  • If Applied price < MA
    S = -1

MA - MovingAverage(Applied price,Period begin+Period step,Method)

Fig. 1. MA_Trend with the default parameters: Period begin=10, Period step=10, Count=50


Fig. 2. MA_Trend with the parameters: Period begin=5, Period step=2, Count=50


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22419

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