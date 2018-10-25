MA Trend trend oscillator displays a trend based on the analysis of a specified set of moving averages with calculated periods within the specified range.

There are five inputs:

Period begin - MA initial calculation period

- MA initial calculation period Period step - МА calculation period increment step

- МА calculation period increment step Count - number of calculated МАs

- number of calculated МАs Method - МА calculation method

- МА calculation method Applied price - МА calculation price