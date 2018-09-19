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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSX of RSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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History :
The original idea for this indicator comes from Mark Jurik (the original inventor of RSX - Relative Strength Quality Index). His idea was to apply RSX to RSX and then to use that as a new indicator. This indicator does that : calculates RSX and then that calculated RSX uses as a new "price" for next RSX calculation
Basics :
Only two parameters are used :
- RSX period
- and price
No other parameter needed for this indicator
Usage :
You can use color change as signal
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