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Indicators

RSX of RSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Views:
8930
Rating:
(22)
Published:
RSX of RSX.mq5 (9.29 KB) view
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History :

The original idea for this indicator comes from Mark Jurik (the original inventor of RSX - Relative Strength Quality Index). His idea was to apply RSX to RSX and then to use that as a new indicator. This indicator does that : calculates RSX and then that calculated RSX uses as a new "price" for next RSX calculation

Basics :

Only two parameters are used :

  • RSX period
  • and price

No other parameter needed for this indicator

Usage :

You can use color change as signal


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