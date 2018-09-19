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RSX of alb average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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RSX (Relative Strength Quality Index) that does not use "pure" price for calculation but uses adaptive lookback average filtered price for calculation
Of price filtering for rsx :
The advantage of using the filtered (smoothed) price is that some of the false signals are filtered out at the source itself (by averaging the price) and it the is omitted (the false signal) in the RSX calculation too. Also, since the average is adaptive it implicitly makes the RSX adaptive too
ALB averages that can be used :
- simple moving average
- exponential moving average
- smoothed moving average
- linear weighted moving average
Usage :
Some experimenting with parameters is advised, but the usage of this RSX is the usual : either use the slope or some significant levels crossing for signals
Jurik smooth on chart generic trendStep chart of RSX of average
Short description.
Expert advisor uses the difference between bar closes and a close moving average to detect unusual activity, it will then buy arbitrary volatility spikes. This is a prototype that I will be expanding on in the future, at the moment the user can input an arbitrary level to buy at. In future developments I plan on building a neural network in the EA that detects and compares volatility levels.Corrected RSX
Corrected RSX