RSX (Relative Strength Quality Index) that does not use "pure" price for calculation but uses adaptive lookback average filtered price for calculation

Of price filtering for rsx :



The advantage of using the filtered (smoothed) price is that some of the false signals are filtered out at the source itself (by averaging the price) and it the is omitted (the false signal) in the RSX calculation too. Also, since the average is adaptive it implicitly makes the RSX adaptive too

ALB averages that can be used :

simple moving average

exponential moving average

smoothed moving average

linear weighted moving average



Usage :

Some experimenting with parameters is advised, but the usage of this RSX is the usual : either use the slope or some significant levels crossing for signals