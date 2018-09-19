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Indicators

RSX of alb average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
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RSX (Relative Strength Quality Index) that does not use "pure" price for calculation but uses adaptive lookback average filtered price for calculation

Of price filtering for rsx :

The advantage of using the filtered (smoothed) price is that some of the false signals are filtered out at the source itself (by averaging the price) and it the is omitted (the false signal) in the RSX calculation too. Also, since the average is adaptive it implicitly makes the RSX adaptive too

ALB averages that can be used :

  • simple moving average
  • exponential moving average
  • smoothed moving average
  • linear weighted moving average

Usage :

Some experimenting with parameters is advised, but the usage of this RSX is the usual : either use the slope or some significant levels crossing for signals

Jurik smooth on chart generic trend Jurik smooth on chart generic trend

Jurik smooth on chart generic trend

Step chart of RSX of average Step chart of RSX of average

Short description.

High frequency volatility trader ( EURUSD H1 ONLY) High frequency volatility trader ( EURUSD H1 ONLY)

Expert advisor uses the difference between bar closes and a close moving average to detect unusual activity, it will then buy arbitrary volatility spikes. This is a prototype that I will be expanding on in the future, at the moment the user can input an arbitrary level to buy at. In future developments I plan on building a neural network in the EA that detects and compares volatility levels.

Corrected RSX Corrected RSX

Corrected RSX