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Indicators

Jurik smooth on chart generic trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Basics :

This indicator is using the well known JMA (Jurik Moving Average) to calculate a sort of a generic trend. The way it calculates it :

  • it calculates the jma of high
  • it calculates the jma of low
  • it calculates the jma of close
  • it calculates the jma of typical price (high+low+close)/3 - the "generic" value (it s not the same as (jma(high)+jma(low)+jma(close))/3 hence the name "generic")
    • the slope of the "generic" depends on the slopes of the first 3 valuse
    • if all are sloping up the color of the "generic value is the color for up
    • if all are sloping down the color of the "generic value is the color for down
    • otherwise the color of the "generic' is indicating neutral (thus filtering out some potential false signals)

Usage :

You can use the color of the "generic" value as a signal. Also, the colors of the other 3 jmas can be used as early warnings fo potential trend change or reversal










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