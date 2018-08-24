CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

QQE of Velocity - multi time frame - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
8196
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) is normally made using RSI (Relative Strength Index) as a "basic" indicator.

This version is using Velocity (smoother momentum) and it can help in determining trend. Also, it is already a standalone multi time frame indicator.

In this version timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:

  • Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.
  • Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.
  • Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.



ATR adaprive EMA - multi time frame ATR adaprive EMA - multi time frame

ATR adaprive EMA - multi time frame

Trading the trend - histogram Trading the trend - histogram

Trading the trend - histogram

STD Trend Envelopes of Averages - multi time frame STD Trend Envelopes of Averages - multi time frame

STD Trend Envelopes of Averages - multi time frame

Corrected T3 Corrected T3

Corrected T3