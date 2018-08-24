QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) is normally made using RSI (Relative Strength Index) as a "basic" indicator.

This version is using Velocity (smoother momentum) and it can help in determining trend. Also, it is already a standalone multi time frame indicator.



In this version timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:

Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.

Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.

Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.







