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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
QQE of Velocity - multi time frame - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) is normally made using RSI (Relative Strength Index) as a "basic" indicator.
This version is using Velocity (smoother momentum) and it can help in
determining trend. Also, it is already a standalone multi time frame indicator.
In this version timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:
- Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.
- Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.
- Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.
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