There a lot of ways how some indicators can be made adaptive instead of calculating fixed periods.

One, less known method, is to use normalized ATR (Average True Range) for making the calculation adaptive. And since EMA (Exponential Moving Average) is a a good candidate for being adaptive (it allows fractional periods for calculation), this EMA is using ATR for adaptive EMA calculations and it is already a standalone multi time frame indicator too.



In this version timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes: