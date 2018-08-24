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Indicators

ATR adaprive EMA - multi time frame - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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There a lot of ways how some indicators can be made adaptive instead of calculating fixed periods.

One, less known method, is to use normalized ATR (Average True Range) for making the calculation adaptive. And since EMA (Exponential Moving Average) is a a good candidate for being adaptive (it allows fractional periods for calculation), this EMA is using ATR for adaptive EMA calculations and it is already a standalone multi time frame indicator too.

In this version timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:

  • Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.
  • Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.
  • Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.

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