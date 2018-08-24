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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ATR adaprive EMA - multi time frame - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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There a lot of ways how some indicators can be made adaptive instead of calculating fixed periods.
One, less known method, is to use normalized ATR (Average True Range)
for making the calculation adaptive. And since EMA (Exponential Moving
Average) is a a good candidate for being adaptive (it allows fractional
periods for
calculation), this EMA is using ATR for adaptive EMA
calculations and it is already a standalone multi time frame indicator too.
In this version timeframes supported are all the possible timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5 and it has 3 "special" timeframes:
- Next higher timeframe: first higher timeframe compared to active chart.
- Second higher timeframe: second higher timeframe compared to active chart.
- Third higher timeframe: third higher timeframe compared to active chart.
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