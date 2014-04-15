CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BWImp-T01 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4737
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
bjwimp-t01.mq5 (7.99 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

HomeSoft-Tartan Corp.

A non-normalized trend oscillator.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 27.09.2007.

Figure 1. Indicator BxWImp-T01

Figure 1. Indicator BxWImp-T01

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2198

iSpread is a spread indicator for pair trading iSpread is a spread indicator for pair trading

Creates a synthetic from two selected pairs.

BB-HL BB-HL

Another variation of Bollinger Bands. In this indicator prices High and Low are used instead Close for calculating Standard Deviation.

Simple EA Simple EA

The simplest robot that buys and sells!

BlauErgodic_Signal BlauErgodic_Signal

The BlauErgodic_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the BlauErgodic indicator with a fixed timeframe.