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Indicators

Trend envelopes - parabolic weighted MA - histo - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Trend Envelopes with an option to chose smoothed/filtered price in calculation instead of using "raw" prices.

The usage of filtered prices lessens the number of signals and, depending on your trading style, can be used to filter out undesired signals. To have unfiltered/non-smoothing values, simply set the the smoothing period to less than or equal to 1 and then, regardless of the smoothing type, there will be no smoothing/filtering. The filter for prices used in this version is the parabolic weighted moving average (description of it you can see here : Parabolic Weighted Moving Average ) which is, due to its speed, suitable for filtering the prices

Also, this version is made as a histogram (thus showing mainly the trend part only making it more suitable for "signaling systems")



DEMA trend DEMA trend

DEMA trend

Choppy market index Choppy market index

Choppy market index

Trend envelopes - parabolic weighted MA Trend envelopes - parabolic weighted MA

Trend envelopes - parabolic weighted MA

Urdala_Trol Urdala_Trol

The EA performs initial opening in both directions. Then it tries to pull the remaining side into profit.