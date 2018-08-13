CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Deviation scaled MA crosses - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5485
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Deviation scaled moving average was described in the “The Deviation-Scaled Moving Average.” article of July 2018 TASC

There Ehlers describes not only the Deviation scaled moving average but a cross of two DSMAs. This indicator is the system of those two DSMAs


Deviation scaled MA MACD Deviation scaled MA MACD

Deviation scaled MA MACD

Average penetration Average penetration

Average penetration

Deviation scaled MA Deviation scaled MA

Deviation scaled MA

ATR adaptive EMA ATR adaptive EMA

ATR adaptive EMA