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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Deviation scaled MA crosses - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Deviation scaled moving average was described in the “The Deviation-Scaled Moving Average.” article of July 2018 TASC
There Ehlers describes not only the Deviation scaled moving average but a cross of two DSMAs. This indicator is the system of those two DSMAs
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