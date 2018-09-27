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Wiseman1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Pavel Kulko
The indicator colors candlesticks depending on the position of these candlesticks in relation to the previous candlesticks.
- If the candlestick's High has grown as compared to the highest price over the period, and the candlestick Close price is below its middle, the color is green;
- If the candlestick's Low has decreased as compared to the lowest price over the period, and the candlestick Close price is above its middle, the color is pink.
Candlesticks in the direction of the signal are bright; those against the direction are dark.
Fig. 1. The Wiseman1 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21752
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