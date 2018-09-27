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Indicators

Wiseman1 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4577
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Published:
Wiseman1.mq5 (12.1 KB) view
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Real author: Pavel Kulko

The indicator colors candlesticks depending on the position of these candlesticks in relation to the previous candlesticks.

  • If the candlestick's High has grown as compared to the highest price over the period, and the candlestick Close price is below its middle, the color is green;
  • If the candlestick's Low has decreased as compared to the lowest price over the period, and the candlestick Close price is above its middle, the color is pink.

Candlesticks in the direction of the signal are bright; those against the direction are dark.

Fig. 1. The Wiseman1 indicator

Fig. 1. The Wiseman1 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21752

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