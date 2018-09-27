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BBands_Stop_v1_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Actual author: igorad
The BBands Stop v1 indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the trend direction changes and the indicator color changes accordingly.
Fig. 1. The BBands_Stop_v1_Alert indicator. Direction trend change at the first bar.
Fig. 2. The BBands_Stop_v1_Alert indicator. Activating an alert.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21751
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