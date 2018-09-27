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Indicators

BBands_Stop_v1_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Actual author: igorad

The BBands Stop v1 indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications when the trend direction changes and the indicator color changes accordingly.

Fig. 1. The BBands_Stop_v1_Alert indicator. Direction trend change at the first bar.

Fig. 1. The BBands_Stop_v1_Alert indicator. Direction trend change at the first bar.

Fig. 2. The BBands_Stop_v1_Alert indicator. Activating an alert.

Fig. 2. The BBands_Stop_v1_Alert indicator. Activating an alert.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21751

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